Three men charged in a fatal 2014 shooting were sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three men charged in a fatal 2014 shooting were sentenced to prison on Tuesday.

In 2014, 23-year-old Arika “Lottie Dottie” Jarrell and 32-year-old Ralph Heard were killed in a gang jail contraband ring.

- Advertisement -

Vincent Lewis, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of racketeering, and four counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Lewis was sentenced to 40 years with the first 30 in prison.



Quintavious Isaiah Everett, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering, three counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, one count of possession of contraband, and one count of possession of a telecommunications device by an inmate. Everett was sentenced to 20 years with the first 10 in prison.



Rayshaun Reanaldo Lucas, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering, two counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, one count of possession of contraband by an inmate, and one count of possession of a telecommunications device by an inmate. Lucas was sentenced to 20 years with the first 10 in prison.



Jarrell and Heard were fatally shot on May 29, 2014 in an armed robbery and ambush. They were found dead in a car on Fairburn Avenue the next morning. Terrance Vanderick Dent Jr., 25, was also fatally shot in the incident.

The case against the fourth man charged, 34-year-old Lewis Monroe Cheney II, is pending. There are more cases pending against other dependents.

District Attorney David Cooke said in a news release, “We refuse to tolerate gang violence and the activity that supports it anywhere in our community, be it on the streets, in our jail, or anywhere else. By now our message should be clear: gang crime equals hard time.”