Tattnall Square Academy celebrates 50th Anniversary

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Tattnall Square Academy celebrated its 50th birthday and Golden Anniversary today.

The academy was chartered on February 17th, 1969.

Students and faculty came together and celebrated with cake and the singing of traditional Tattnall Square Academy hymns.

Director of Development, Brandi Fountain, says, “The vision of the founding members was to provide a Christian education at a time when there weren’t many options. They sacrificed and dreamed of what could be, and they sacrificed for their children and the children in the community.”

Tattnall Square Academy plans to have more celebrations this week.