MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Reverend Dr. Timothy Flemming, of Atlanta’s Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, will present a Tribute to Black History at Mercer University this weekend.

The free concert will take place, Sunday, Feb. 17th at 4:00pm, at the Historic Willingham Hall on Mercer’s campus.

Dr. Flemming is a prominent pastor and gospel recording artist from Macon, Georgia. He has musical collaborations with some of the genre’s most prolific recording artists.