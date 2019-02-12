Residents evicted from Crystal Lake Apartment Complex

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - An eviction letter to residents is now taped to the leasing office doors at the Crystal Lake Apartments.

The letter is from Robinson LLC, the firm representing Crystal Lake Apartments. It states the mid-rise and high-rise towers are “uninhabitable.”

Robinson LLC is coordinating with Macon-Bibb County and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, so residents can get their belongings.

The letter states that out of forty-seven units, only seven are current on rent. Those who are current can apply with the leasing office for a prorated reimbursement of February’s rent. They can then re-submit an application for a unit once the property is deemed habitable.

Tenants who are in default of their lease must bring their account up to date before re-applying for a unit at the complex.