Helpful tips for people with Alzheimer’s

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The Alzheimer's Association in Macon, wants to shares some tips for the best ways to understand and communicate with someone who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

The first tip is to enjoy doing things together.

Another good idea is plan for the future.

As soon as you receive the diagnosis, handle legal and financial issues and focus on the time you have.

Next, strengthen relationships with others. Through this process, care givers will need a support system. Don’t be afraid to reach out if you have any questions or concerns.

If you have any questions, The Alzheimer’s Association has a Macon office at 886 Mulberry Street. Or you can visit their website at https://www.alz.org/georgia.

They also have a number you can call at anytime of the day at 1-800-272-3900.