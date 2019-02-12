Downtown restaurants to serve “Macon Love” on Valentine’s Day

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon Beer Company will show support for Valentine's Day by promoting its pink beer and pink glasses.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon Beer Company will show support for Valentine’s Day by promoting its pink beer and glasses.

“Macon Love” is MBC’s pink colored beer, originally inspired by the Cherry Blossom Festival.

The beer is made with a cherry puree, giving it a vibrant pink color.

Restaurants from Amici’s to Bearfoot Tavern will have the beer on draft, along with the pink Macon Beer Company pint glasses.

The Macon Beer Company is also expanding their business downtown by moving their taproom to a location on Second Street.

They plan to open in April, and will continue to sell “Macon Love” after Valentines day.