Cooler, breezy weather on tap for Wednesday

Today:



A line of strong storms rolled in across Georgia. Strong winds were the main culprit of damage reports across the area with downed trees and power lines reported across Middle Georgia. Houston county was the hardest hit with quite a few reports of damage from Perry to Bonaire.

Wednesday:



Cool dry air moves in behind the cold front. Expect plenty of sunshine through the day Wednesday, but also a breezy day. High pressure will work its way through the area bringing an end to rain chances for a couple of days.

Valentine’s Day:



The dry weather hangs around through Valentine’s Day as we warm back into the mid 60’s. This will continue our warming trend after a cold start in the 30s. Clouds will increase by late in the day on Thursday.

End of the Week:



Rain chances are back in the forecast beginning on Friday. Current forecast doesn’t have much of a chance of thunderstorms, but we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder on Sunday. We are also looking at a decent warm up over the weekend into the 70s.