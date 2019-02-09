Memorial Gym open Saturday for displaced Crystal Lake Apartment families

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Memorial Gym on Second Street is closing to the public and is opening for families who are displaced by the closure at Crystal Lake Apartments.

Chris Floore with Macon-Bibb County’s Office of Public Affairs said the Salvation Army is only open at night, so families need something to do during the day. The same goes for families in hotels looking to get out of their rooms.

The city is offering Memorial Gym to displaced families, so kids have somewhere to play.

Floor said he doesn’t think anyone from the apartments spent the night at the Salvation Army shelter off Broadway, but he knows families used other housing resources that the Salvation Army offers.

According to Floore, the Macon-Bibb County community is coming together for the Crystal Lake families. Many people last night gave gift cards and money.