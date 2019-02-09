Crystal Lake Apartments’ families still can’t go home tonight

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Contractors are working until late tonight to fix the electrical issues at the tower and mid-rise at Crystal Lake Apartments.

Meaning, families still can’t go home tonight.

Residents have to wait until contractors finish repairs and the Macon-Bibb Fire Department and Code Enforcement complete safety inspections.

Contractors are working late tonight, so the fire department and code enforcement can do those inspections tomorrow during daylight.

Memorial Gym on Second Street will be open tonight as a shelter, if needed. Families can also go to Memorial tomorrow.

The Salvation Army will have breakfast, lunch, and dinner available tomorrow.