World Barrel Racing League Finals underway this weekend

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Saddle up, because the World Barrel Racing (WBRL) finals are underway this weekend at the Reaves and Sutherland Arena.

The World Barrel Racing League is hosting their final series this weekend with over 200 contestants to place in the top 10 spots for this years WBRL Finals.

Barrel League Announcer Lenell Dean says this year they expect a bigger turnout and more contestants who will participate in the event.

“I think it helps this whole community and everybody kind of works together. Especially because you’re bringing in a little bit of revenue for everybody, We’re just glad that this facility is been just so gracious to let us host the third one here,” says Dean.

Contestants have to be in good standing to participate in the WBRL world finals to earn points.

WBRL points are awarded on a 4d format and contestants can earn multiple points on multiple entries in single or various divisions.