Police: Bow Wow, girlfriend blamed each other in fight

ATLANTA (AP) – A police report from the arrest in Atlanta of rapper Bow Wow and his girlfriend says the two fought over her interaction with another man at a party they’d attended.

The report says an officer responded to an address in midtown Atlanta around 4:15 a.m. Saturday. The woman who had called, Leslie Holden, told them Bow Wow had assaulted her. Bow Wow, whose given name is Shad Moss, told officers Holden assaulted him.

Lawyers for both Moss and Holden have each said their client was the victim in the fight and the other was the aggressor.

The police report says both parties said an argument quickly escalated to a physical fight. The officer observed some redness on Holden’s back and fingers and scratches on Moss’ neck and face.