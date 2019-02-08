Man charged with running over Atlanta officer arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a 33-year-old Tennessee man accused of running over and seriously injuring an Atlanta-area police officer has been arrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Taurean McShan was arrested Thursday afternoon in Memphis. A news release says McShan tried to run away and climbed on a rooftop before he was spotted and arrested.

- Advertisement -

No injuries were reported. McShan is being held at the Shelby County jail as he awaits extradition. Online court records do not show if he has a lawyer.

Authorities from several states had been searching for McShan since he was charged with aggravated assault against an officer on Monday. Atlanta police said McShan had rented a truck in the Memphis area and struck Officer Levar Sims in Fairburn.