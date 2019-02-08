Crystal Lake Apartment residents evacuated due to lack of water and power

According to a Macon-Bibb County news release, a mandatory evacuation was enforced on Friday afternoon. This is due to complaints about the lack of water and electricity in the tower and mid-rise buildings.

The evacuation impacts 70 residents indefinitely.

The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and Code Enforcement contacted the apartment management and advised them that the buildings must have no occupants while repairs take place.

The buildings must remain closed until the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and Code Enforcement have inspected the repairs and deemed the buildings as safe.

Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says, “The electrical and life safety systems in these buildings have been disabled and cannot be repaired in a short amount of time, making them unsafe for people to occupy. Until those systems can be repaired, we can’t open the building.”

Business Development Services Director Ricky Fuller says pooled was found around the electrical systems and the exterior stairs and is no longer safe. Fuller says the inspectors will monitor the repairs as they happen.

Emergency Management Agency Director Spencer Hawkins encourages people to seek out friends and family to stay with while repairs are being made. Those people without a place to stay can go the Salvation Army Headquarters at 1955 Broadway.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert says, “We are making this decision to make sure people are in safe and warm accommodations, and to make sure repairs are made before anyone is allowed to occupy these buildings again. We know this move will be hard on families, but we would rather they be inconvenienced than injured.”