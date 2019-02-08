Cooler weekend ahead

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After setting a new record high temperature of 81° yesterday we will be cooling off behind a cold front as we head into the weekend.

TODAY.

A cold front is moving through Middle Georgia early this morning, and with it is a line of broken light showers. Accumulations are not expected to be any greater than a tenth of an inch. The bigger story with this front is the fact we are going to get some relief from the warmer weather we have been enduring. Yesterday afternoon we saw a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the 80’s, but today we will mix in some more clouds. Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will rise into the mid-60’s before cooling into the upper 30’s overnight. Behind the front the wind will be coming in from the northwest. Sustained winds are expected to be coming in at ten to fifteen miles per hour while gusts could be as high as twenty miles per hour.

TOMORROW.

We will start the day off under a partly cloudy sky, but by the time we get to the afternoon hours we will be dealing with more sun than clouds. It is going to be a gorgeous afternoon as temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50’s with a slight breeze coming in from the north at five to ten miles per hour.

SUNDAY & BEYOND.

The dry weather is going to end on Sunday as a wave of weather disturbances moves through Middle Georgia over the next several days. On Sunday I am expecting a mostly cloudy sky with scattered light showers off and on throughout the day. It will be a cold rain as afternoon high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low 50’s.

