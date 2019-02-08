Bruce Elementary students participate in Black History Parade

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bruce Elementary School hosted their Black History Parade Friday.

Bruce Elementary School Principal Dr. Angela James says the parade is an effort to teach the kids about their history.

As a social studies project, students were tasked with researching historic black figures. They then designed outfits depicting the figures.

As a part of a month long series of events to help teach students about African American history, students learn about historic figures in the Social Studies class project. Students dressed up and represented famous African Americans from history during this parade.

More than 400 students participated in the Bruce Elementary parade. The students were escorted by local law enforcement officers on the road around the block of the school.

Many of the spectators were parents and neighborhood people onlookers sitting on the porch.

Fourth grade teacher, Breioushia Williams, says the main goal for the parade is to “work with the students and teach them out culture”.

Dr. James says more events are scheduled for the month.