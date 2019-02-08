New Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital opens soon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital serves children from 50 Georgia counties.
The hospital admits close to 45,000 patients a year. Roughly 10,000 of those patients are children. As a result, a children’s emergency center makes sense.
The new 160,000 square-foot hospital will have:
- 66 neonatal intensive care beds
- 21 pediatric critical care beds
- 4 pediatric operating rooms and so much more
Furthermore, the designers created the facility with children in mind. A music theme flows throughout the building.
The building design also serves as a gateway to Navicent Health’s Campus and to downtown Macon.
The facility opens on February 25th.