Daybreak Interview – Perry Players Present “The Golden Girls Musical”

MACON, Ga – The Golden’s Girls had America laughing for 7 years during the mid eighties to early nineties.

Now, the Perry Players are performing their own rendition of the classic sitcom with “Thank you for Being a Friend: The Golden Girls Musical.”

John Niederkorn, who plays “Ricky Martin,” in the show, visited Daybreak to talk about it.

“Thank you for Being a Friend: The Golden Girls Musical,” runs from Thursday February 14th through Sunday March 3rd. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors, active duty military and students with a valid ID.

You can purchase tickets at www.perryplayers.org/ticketing

Click on the video to see the full interview.