MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A downtown restaurant improved its score tremendously after its most recent health inspection.

Parish on Cherry Street scored a 91 in a Thursday inspection after receiving an “unsatisfactory” score of 55 on January 29.

Read the full report from the February 7 inspection here.

