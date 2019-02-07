Potential record breaking temperatures this afternoon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Yesterday we were 4° shy of tying the record high temperature for the day, but today we will be even closer.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Yesterday afternoon the clouds that we started off the morning with hung around a little long than expected and that did not allow afternoon high temperatures to get into record high territory. That will not be the case today. I am expecting a lot more sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours. With the added sunshine we will see temperatures soaring into the upper 70’s. The current record high temperature for today is 79° and that was set just twenty years ago in 1999. With a lot of sunshine this afternoon my forecast high temperature for the day is 79° so I expect for us to at least tie the record. Overnight tonight we will build in cloud cover ahead of an approaching cold front that will bring a slight chance of rain to Middle Georgia.

TOMORROW.

We will start off the morning with a partly cloudy sky and a line of light showers as a cold front sweeps through Middle Georgia. Once the cold front clears our area we will see a partly sunny sky during the afternoon temperatures. Behind the front we will see more seasonal temperatures as we head into the weekend.

WEEKEND.

Saturday we will see a partly cloudy sky, but for the most part it appears to be fairly dry. Temperatures will be running in the upper 50’s in the afternoon before falling into the upper 30’s on Saturday night. On Sunday we will see a return of rain to Middle Georgia as waves of rain begin on Sunday afternoon and continue through Wednesday. We will have a wet first of the work week.

Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).