Macon Regional Library offers Lego kits for kids

Lego and Duplo kits are available for checkout in Macon-Bibb County libraries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia Regional Library gives kids more reasons to visit the library.

Lego and Duplo kits are available for checkout in all four Macon-Bibb County libraries.

Library Director Jennifer Lautzenheiser says the project has been in the works for a while.

“Some libraries throughout the country were using Legos as an opportunity for equal access to kids to have the same experiences,” says Lautzenheiser. She says research shows that incorporating Legos into a child’s play encourages the development of spatial reasoning, fine motor skills, and communication.

The Middle Georgia Regional Library is one of a few library systems in Georgia that offers Lego kits for checkout. It is also the only system to offer kits of larger Duplo Lego blocks.

Each kit can be checked out for one week. There will be one Lego kit and one Duplo kit available at each Macon library.