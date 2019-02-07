Irwington man charged for burglary of construction trailer

According to a news release, 39 year-old Christopher Dale Walker is charged with Burglary, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Bibb County deputies arrest an Irwington man accused of stealing from a construction trailer.

Deputies say they responded to a construction trailer at 3051 Kumho Parkway, just before 09:00 Sunday morning. And they reported seeing Walker running from the scene.

According to deputies, Walker had pried open the front door of the construction office trailer and removed several items from the office.

Deputies say they found Methamphetamine and other drug related objects in Walker’s pockets.