Cat of the Week: Shakespurr

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a beautiful eleven week old gray and black kitten named Shakespurr!

Shakespurr is a ball of energy that enjoys when the attention is all about him. Since Shakespurr is young and energetic, he needs to go to a home ”without small children” according to Kitty City Cat Rescue volunteer Deborah Reddish because he is teething and loves to play around by nibbling at your fingers! He came into the shelter with his two sisters and mother. Within the next week he will be ready for adoption, but you can head to the shelter and pre-adopt him now!

If you’re interested in adopting Shakespurr or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!