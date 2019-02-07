Big cool down on the way for the weekend

Friday:



A cold front will bring an end to unseasonably warm temps across the southeast. We will see a small chance of an isolated shower during the early morning hours, but the rest of the day will be breezy and much cooler than the past week.



Weekend:



Temperatures will continue to fall through much of the weekend with highs staying in the mid 50’s. Saturday will be a dry day, but moisture will begin to move in on Sunday. Drizzle and light rain are expected throughout the day on Sunday.



Next Week:



By Monday we will see the threat of rain increasing across the southeast and that will continue into the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday will see the possibility of thunderstorm activity across Middle Georgia but likely all storms will be below severe criteria.