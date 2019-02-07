Bibb Sheriff’s deputies need your help with four unidentified suspects entering vehicles

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says at least four unidentified suspects were involved in multiple vehicular burglaries in the Ivey Brook/Cold Creek Parkway/Mumford Road area around 3:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

- Advertisement -

If you have any information regarding these crimes or the suspects involved, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and ask for either:

Investigator Neil Moore at (478) 803-2563 / nmoore@maconbibb.us, or

Captain George Meadows at (478) 747-3278 / gmeadows@maconbibb.us

You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.

Please reference case number: 2019-13258