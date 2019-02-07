MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baltimore, Maryland’s parks and recreation staff spent the last three days touring Macon’s parks and recreation facilities.

The Baltimore staff visited to see the improvements Bibb County made using SPLOST money. Baltimore looks to improve its parks and recreation facilities.

Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Director Robert Walker says the Baltimore visitors want to make their parks more family-friendly.

“We were able to bounce ideas and look at trends in Baltimore, as well as trends in Macon and come up with some different ideas that we hope to get back together and talk with each other about,” Walker said.

Walker says he’ll see what ideas his staff got from Baltimore’s staff. He will possibly bring those to the commission.