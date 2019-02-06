World-renowned composer works with Southwest High School

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Dr. Quincy Hilliard worked with the Southwest High School symphonic band on Wednesday morning.

Hilliard travels all over the world helping musicians, teachers, and students understand musical composition.

- Advertisement -

This week he is working with bands throughout the area including Macon.

Hilliard coaches the bands through a piece of their choice. Normally, the piece is one associated with an upcoming band assessment.

“Every band I work with works very hard and gives their undivided attention,” says Hilliard.

Related Article: Former Twiggs County High School band coach charged with child molestation

At the end of the week, Hilliard will conduct the district band. He was commissioned to write a special piece for the band.

The piece, “Give me Tomorrow”, premieres this Saturday afternoon. Hilliard wrote the unheard piece.

February 9, 2019 will be the first time Hilliard conducts for the district band.