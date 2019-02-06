Roundup: Middle Georgia athletes sign on National Signing Day 2019

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle Georgia athletes made their college commitments official on National Signing Day 2019 Wednesday.
The addition of an early signing period in December has taken attention away from the traditional period, which runs through April 1 for Division I and August 1 for Division II, but there were still plenty of pens hitting paper.
Here’s a roundup of Middle Georgia signings from Wednesday, February 6:
Central High School:
Lamar Cystrunk – Birmingham Prep (Alabama)
Howard High School:
Lorenzo Hargrove – Savannah State
Aaron Kurtz – Lagrange College
Deandre Shelton – Lenoir-Rhyne (North Carolina)
Aiden Stewart- Fort Valley State
Braxton Wise – Rochester Community College (Minnesota)
Jones County High School:
Trey Bonner – Georgia State
Jadarian Boykin – Louisville (Kentucky)
Jordan Davis – West Georgia
Jake Lanford – Charleston Southern (South Carolina)
Cameron Rockmore – Lagrange College
DJ Stewart – Cumberland University (Tennessee)
Southwest High School:
Randy Green – Kentucky Wesleyan College (Kentucky)
TJ Parker – College of the Sequoias (California)
Warner Robins High School:
Caleb Thomas – Shorter University
Westfield School:
Tyler Malakius – Georgia (Preferred Walk-On)
Westside High School:
Jayshaun Booker – Fort Valley State
Nate Brookins – Concord University (West Virginia)
Siemorian Farer – Cincinnati Christian (Ohio)
Tyshaun Freeman – Bayou Prep (Louisiana)
Scooter Risper – West Georgia
Send additional signings, including the player’s name, high school and college of choice to sports@41nbc.com.