Record high temperatures possible today and tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After topping out in the low 70’s yesterday in Macon, temperatures will continue to rise into the mid-to-upper 70’s as record high temperatures could be broken over the next two days.

TODAY.

Yesterday it felt very spring-like across Middle Georgia, and that does not seem to change until we get to Friday. Under a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon we will see temperatures rise into the middle 70’s. That puts us in record territory at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. The record of 77° for today was set in 1927, and we are going to be very close this afternoon. I am forecasting a high of 76° which is just one degree off the record. As for the overnight weather, temperatures will continue to run nearly twenty degrees above average across our viewing area as a high pressure system centered to our southeast continues to funnel in a south wind around five miles per hour. Patchy fog is once again possible tomorrow morning as you start your Thursday.

TOMORROW.

Tomorrow is the day that I am more confident that we will at least tie the record f 79° that was set twenty years ago back in 1999. That is my forecast high temperature for tomorrow afternoon as we will see a mostly sunny sky and just a few clouds throughout the day. Into the overnight hours temperatures will once again hang around on the warm side as we will only cool into the middle 50’s.

WEEKEND.

A cold front will pass through Middle Georgia on Friday morning bringing a chance for a few light showers, but the main story is going to be the temperature drop behind the front. This week we have been running ten to fifteen degrees above normal (60°) but behind the front we will see more seasonal temperatures as we head into the weekend.

