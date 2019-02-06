Newtown Macon hosting Flannels and Frost on Ocmulgee Heritage Trail

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Newtown Macon’s Flannel and Frost event gives Bibb County residents a way to enjoy warm winter weather.

The Economic Development Agency will host Flannels and Frost this weekend. The event features local vendors, smores, games, a pop-up library by Washington Memorial Library, and music by DJ B3.

As a result, the event should encourage people to use the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail.

This comes after a 2017 survey conducted by representatives of Newtown Macon and Bike Walk Macon. Residents want events like this.

Newtown Macon Project Manager David Moore says the event enacts the community’s vision and ideas.

“We’ll have a variety of family-friendly activities and also stuff for older adults,” Moore says.

Moore says they plan to keep listening to the concerns of residents.

“We have Piedmont Brewery Kitchen out here. You can purchase beer with them. We also have a winter market featuring local vendors. You can shop for local craft goods and sweet treats all in time for Valentines Day,” says Moore.

Newtown Macon and Bike Walk Macon plan to implement the community’s vision and ideas regularly. The Newtown Macon’s Flannels and Frost “Wintervention” takes place on Saturday from 3 p.m to 7 p.m.