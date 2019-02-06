Macon Public Affairs Office recognized nationally

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Macon-Bibb’s communication program is managed by the Office of Public Affairs.

The office earned multiple recognitions for its efforts in providing information about the consolidated government and partner organizations.

Macon-Bibb County’s Office of Public Affairs earned honorable mention in two categories of PR Daily’s 2018 Nonprofit PR Awards.

They were recognized in the Social Media Campaign category, with The Women of Macon-Bibb, as well as the Annual Report category with their 2017 Public Affairs Annual Report.

The Women of Macon-Bibb ran an Instagram campaign during Women’s History Month that focused on women who work in consolidated government to improve our community.

Rachel Gambill in the Public Affairs Office posted pictures every day of the month of these women along with a quote from each one stating why they loved the community and how their work made an impact.

For the past two years, the Public Affairs Office published an Annual Report to show the public, departments, partners, and Commission the strength of the consolidated government’s communications program.

These awards are just a couple of the several others earned by the Office of Public Affairs in the past year.

Two were from the National Association of County Information Officers for Tropical Storm Irma Debris Collection Infographic.

Chris Floore, Assistant to the County Manager for Public Affairs, was named one of the top three government communicators of the year by PR News.