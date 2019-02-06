Macon-Bibb Public Art Commission accepting new inaugural commissioners applications

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Downtown Macon becomes a blank canvas for artists. Rich with history, Macon looks the same as it always has. However, there will soon be a pop of color.

The Macon Arts Alliance and Macon-Bibb County Commissioners formed the first Public Arts Commission.

Macon-Bibb County created the commission, but it’s managed by the Macon Arts Alliance.

The inaugural commission is looking for members to find artists who want their work displayed.

The inaugural commission’s goal is to instill community pride and create public art policies. Public Art Commissioners will review public art applications.

Macon Arts Alliance Executive Director Julie Wilkerson says they want the group to be available to connect business owners with artists.

If a business wants a mural on a wall of their building, the Alliance wants the business to call the Public Art Commission.

First, the commission needs to find artists to decorate a temporary vinyl art for the Mulberry Street parking garage.

Newtown Macon Director of Place Emily Hopkins says, “We wanted to go with something kind of temporary since it is the first public art project that will really go through the Public Art process that we’ve newly created through the Public Art Commission.”

“It’s just something really interesting. It provides those Instagram moments everyone’s searching for,” Hopkins says.

Artists can start submitting work for the parking garage art next week. Deadline is March 15, 2019. The vinyl art will be up by this summer.

The Public Arts Commission is looking for three to five people to apply for the commission. Applications are due Friday, February 8th.