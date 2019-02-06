Heat sticks around for one more day, before a weekend cool down

Thursday:



Tomorrow will start with some patchy fog across Middle Georgia and highs getting into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Expect plenty of sunshine and potentially record breaking heat.

Friday:



Behind our warmest day of the week, we will see a cold front move through the southeast. The cold front will bring cooler and dry air to the air and the potential for a few light showers to start the day on Friday. Expect breezy conditions to go along with the lower temps.

Weekend:



Over the weekend, we will see temperatures fall into the mid 50’s with dry conditions on Saturday. By Sunday, more moisture moves in across the south and will bring a chance of rain that will hang around through next week. A few storms will be possible Tuesday into Wednesday.