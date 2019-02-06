Authorities asking for the public’s assistance in commercial burglary investigation

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in an attempt burglary D&A Cycles.

The burglary attempt took place at 5561 Thomaston Road on February 5, 2019 around 4:31 a.m.

A Bibb Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the business in reference to suspicious activity.

Two men were reported as arguing behind the closed business.

When the deputy arrived, he noticed a male suspect walking near the fence line before entering the woods.

The deputy called for backup and continued towards the area that the suspect was last seen.

After the deputy entered the woods, he located a truck with its engine running.

Deputies say the suspects abandoned the truck and fled the area on foot.

The truck was discovered to have been stolen.

Two motorcycles and a handgun were also discovered. They were taken at the time of the burglary.

One of the suspects is described as a white male wearing a blue striped collared shirt. He had on blue jeans.

The second suspect is described as a black male. He was last seen wearing a camouflaged jacket and a black colored hat.

If you have information regarding this matter, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.