Food-borne illnesses at Georgia College, 13 reported sick

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some people suffered gastrointestinal illnesses at Georgia College on Wednesday. This happened in the school’s dining hall.

North Central Health District’s Michael Hokanson says 13 people reported stomach issues including diarrhea.

Hokanson says that he can’t confirm that the illnesses are from Georgia College’s food services. However, he says the local health district is investigating the matter.

Hokanson says the health district is taking food samples from the school’s dining areas. He says the ill students are being tested.

Hokanson says he hopes the issue will be resolved soon.