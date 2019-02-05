Record warmth possible for Middle Georgia

Record Breaking heat:



Temperatures made it into the 70’s across Middle Georgia today, but this was just the start of our big warm up as we head through the week. Macon has a chance to tie or break the high temperature record for both Wednesday and Thursday.



Thursday:



Wednesday and Thursday high pressure will continue to stream in moist and warm air to the southeast. We will be staying dry through the period as well.



Friday:



A cold front will move through the area on Friday morning, into the afternoon. A small chance of light rain is included for Friday, but expect any rain to be short lived. Cool air will move in from the north and temperatures will fall to the 40’s overnight Friday.



Weekend:



Through the weekend we will stay cool and dry through Saturday. By Sunday, rain chances return to the area ahead of another warm up through next week. We will also see the chance for some thunderstorms to start next week as we warm back into the 60’s and 70’s.