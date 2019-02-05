MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- President Donald Trump lays out the agenda for his third year in office.

The State of the Union Address is given to a joint session of the United States Congress.

The address includes a budget message and a national economic report. The President also proposes a legislative agenda along with national priorities.

Although Trump re-opened the government, the continued standoff regarding border wall funding will likely play a part in his speech.

Macon residents believe that the border wall issue needs to be resolved. This will allow the country to deal with “more pressing issues.”

The State of the Union Address starts at 9 pm on Tuesday.