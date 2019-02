MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- There’s a new bar opening downtown and it’ll be chill!

Jeremy Jackson started ‘Daiquiris and More’ at 378 Second Street beside The Capitol.

They plan to serve alcoholic beverages in the form of frozen daiquiris and slushies!

Some of the flavors are going to be “Mango-Henny-Colada”, “Strawberry-Hennessy” and “Cloud 9”.

The grand opening is Friday, March 1st!