Macon Mayhem visit students at Lindsey Elementary

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon Mayhem hockey team visited students at Lindsey Elementary School. They encouraged students to stay active and to maintain a healthy diet.

Macon Mayhem’s Taylor Love says that as the kids get older, they will understand that their health is the most important thing in their life.

Students questioned players on making healthy food choices. The kids also got to play a mock hockey against the Mayhem.

“Chip’ n Away at Heart Disease,” a non-profit organization, arranged the event for National Heart and Stroke Awareness month.