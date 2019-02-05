Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested suspects with a stolen gun and drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two men after finding a stolen gun and drugs Monday evening.

Deputies say the arrest happened on Pansy Avenue near Bluebell Street when the patrol deputy noticed a Nissan Altima traveling without headlights. The stop happened on February 4, 2019 around 11 p.m.

The vehicle had two occupants:

27-year-old Quintavious Jermone Ross of Macon

27-year-old Erin Deshawn Johnson of Macon

The deputy located a loaded revolver under the driver’s seat. The gun was listed stolen out of Laurens County.

Deputies also found several small bags of marijuana along with individually packaged ecstasy pills in the car.

Ross was taken to the Bibb County Jail. He is charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Felony. Ross is held on $4,500.00 bond.

Johnson was charged with Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Possession Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Parole Violation. Johnson is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on a $19,650.00 bond.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.