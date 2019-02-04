World Cancer Day raises global awareness about the treatment of cancer

International World Cancer Day raises global awareness about cancer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- February 4th is International World Cancer Day.

World Cancer Day raises global awareness about the prevention, detection, and treatment of cancer.

The American Cancer Society expects more than 1.7 million new cancer diagnosis in 2019. One way to bring that number down is by getting early screenings.

Chief of Surgical Oncology for Navicent Health Paul Dale says “if they are diagnosed earlier, the better off they are, the higher chance of them living a longer life, and we do have much better treatment options for patients now and the ability to have research, the ability to have clinical trials”

The best ways to prevent cancer include:

pap smears,

breast exams,

prostate exams, and

physicals.

Ask your primary care doctor about your personal risks. Request screenings for the cancers you are susceptible to.

For information about cancer prevention, visit the American Cancer Society website at www.cancer.org.