Warm, quiet weather this week in Middle Georgia

Tuesday-Thursday:



High pressure is situated to our south through the next few days. This will send warm and humid air into the southeast. The southwesterly winds will bring temperatures that are much higher than normal. A small chance of rain exists on Wednesday as a few isolated showers are possible. Thursday we will see the possibility of record high temperatures (The forecast is 78, and the record high is 79).



Friday:



A cold front will move through the area on Friday, but is not expected to have much rain associated by the time that it gets to Middle Georgia. We will see a big cool down during the day on Friday. Overnight temperatures on Friday night will fall into the low 40’s.



Next 7 Days:

Through the weekend we will see a cool and dry day on Saturday, with a return of moisture and rain chances on Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will remain at or above normal to start the week.