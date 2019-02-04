Discover Middle Georgia: Indian Springs State Park

FLOVILLA, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The state of Georgia is well-known for its state park system. Indian Springs State Park is a popular location not only in the state, but throughout the country as well!

Located just 45 minutes north of Macon, this state park is one of the hidden gems that Middle Georgia has to offer. Predating Niagara Falls State Park, this park opened for business before the turn of the 20th century.

Indian Springs draws over 280,000 visitors per year from around the globe, and one of the main reasons is because of the natural spring that is on the property. The Creek Indians settled around this spring due to the healing powers that they believed the water possessed. In 1825, Creek Chief McIntosh signed a treaty that handed the land over to the Georgia. This was not welcomed by members of his tribe, and they eventually had him removed from power.

I spoke to Park Manager Katherine Darsey and she said that the water is special because “it has minerals that it picks up in the water as the water comes up through the ground.”

While the spring is the main focal point of the park, there are several other places to visit, and that includes the brand new Idewilde event center. This new 20,000+ square foot facility saw construction end last September. It can be used for several occasions, and Darsey hopes that will be the case.

The park is open every day of the year except Christmas Day. The visitor center is open from 8 in the morning until 5 in the afternoon while the park is open from 7 am to sunset.