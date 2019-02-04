Community initiative to cleanup Unionville neighborhood

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Local community leaders work to improve Unionville. Bibb County Sheriff’s office and Unionville residents initiated the cleanup project.

The community cleanup organized by Bibb County Sheriff David Davis and the community partners took place Monday afternoon at the corner of Moseley Avenue and Cedar Avenue.

- Advertisement -

“We’ve done some of these cleanups on a smaller scale. However, this is one of the first large scale cleanups that we’ve engaged in. It’s good to have the partnerships of Wolf Creek landfill, Macon Regional Crimestoppers and other community members to help us out with this,” says Davis.

Sheriff Davis says this community initiative is similar to the Macon-Bibb Blight project in regards to demolishing blight homes.