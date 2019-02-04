Church uses Cash App to keep up with the times

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – While in church, your phone may be on silent, powered off, or in the car. Not so for one church.

Macedonia Baptist Church in Macon started using Cash App three weeks ago for donations. Not because donations are down, but to keep up with the times and the younger generations.

Some Sunday rituals remain the same: the praise, loving thy neighbor, and passing of donation plates.

“The way we use to do church we can’t continue to do church that exact same way,” Macedonia Baptist Church Youth Minister Belvin Ware said.

During the offering, many aren’t reaching for pocketbooks or wallets. They’re reaching for cellphones.

Members use Cash App. The app allows the user to sync their Cash App account to another user’s Cash App account. Once synced, users can transfer funds.

Ware says they started using Cash App three weeks ago. Since then, they have received more than $1,500 via Cash App. He says the benefit of Cash App is no administrative fee.

“It’s so easy. It’s right there at your palm. Not a lot of people carry cash as much as they use to,” Ware said.

Macedonia’s Lead Pastor Eddie Smith Senior feels the need to push the church into the 21st century.

“Being with that we’re dealing with a culture that’s technically minded, Cash App was just another way in order for that culture not to be missed and to still be able to give to the church,” Smith said.

Many frowned upon cellphone use in church. That device now helps cashless members donate when ushers ask for money.

“To be able to Cash App my church is just like so convenient and a blessing,” church member Pamela Alston said.