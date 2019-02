MACON, Ga – February is National Heart Month and the folks at Coliseum Medical Centers want to make sure you’re staying on top of your heart health.

Liana Rogers, the EMS Coordinator For Coliseum Health System, visited Daybreak to talk about why it’s important to do that.

- Advertisement -

Coliseum Medical Centers will host Heart Healthy Screenings, Saturday February 16th from 7 – 10 a.m. in Building C, Suite 120.

Click on the video to see the full interview.