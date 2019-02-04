Police Looking For Two Accused of Family Dollar Armed Robbery

WARNER ROBINS, Ga – The Warner Robins Police Department is looking for two people who are accused of robbing a Family Dollar.

According to a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page, the robbery happened Saturday night at the Family Dollar at 832 North Houston Road.

The post went on to say the two people were armed, demanded money, got some cash and ran from the store. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective DelGiorno with the Warner Robins Police Department at 478-302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

Photos of the two people wanted by police are below.