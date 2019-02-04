ATLANTA (AP) – A lawyer for 21 Savage says she is working to get the Grammy-nominated rapper out of federal immigration detention.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the rapper, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation early Sunday in the Atlanta area.

- Advertisement -

Lawyer Dina LaPolt said in an email that she is working with authorities “to clear up any misunderstandings.” She says Abraham-Joseph is a role model to many young people in the U.S., especially in Atlanta.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen who entered the U.S. legally in July 2005 but overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2006. Cox says Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in Georgia in October 2014.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph has been placed in deportation proceedings in federal immigration court.