GC Miracle raises 1 million dollars for children’s hospital

Georgia College and another university student organization raised $1 million MACON, Georgia ( 41NBC/WMGT ) – Georgia College and another university student organization raised $1 million. The fundraiser supports Medical Center Navicent Health ‘s new children’s hospital.

Along with Navicent Health officials, Georgia College (GC) students celebrated the student organization’s fundraising efforts. The 14-year relationship continued with a ribbon cutting in the new GC Miracle activity room.

The miracle matters

Student Robert Herring says moments like this will always be something to remember.

“It’s an incredible feeling. When I first joined GC Miracle I didn’t totally have a rock solid connection with the cause. However, after a couple months of being involved, I felt amazing making a difference. There’s really know better feeling,” says Herring.

GC Miracle fundraised for Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital throughout the year.