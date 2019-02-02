Bibb County deputies arrest a man suspected of aggravated assault and auto theft toward his brother

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the 2800 block of Millerfield Road on January 4, 2019. The call regarded an aggravated assault and auto theft just after 7:00 am.

Deputies received reports that 35-year-old Maurice Mills was taking his brother, 36-year-old Terrell Ugean Mills, to a residence on Millerfield Road.

When they arrived, Terrell pulled out a pistol and pointed it at Maurice. Terrell shot at Maurice, but Maurice pushed the gun away and ran from the vehicle. Terrell then fired several more shots at Maurice.

Maurice ran behind an abandoned house nearby to get away. Unable to find Maurice, Terrell drove off in Maurice’s car.

On January 31, 2019, just after 2:00 pm, deputies along with the US Marshal Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force located Terrell at an address off Bowman Street. Deputies took him into custody without incident.

Terrell is held without bond. Deputies charged Terrell with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon and Theft by Taking Auto.

If you have information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.