WorkSource Macon-Bibb holds graduation for participants

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) -WorkSource Macon-Bibb held a graduation for its manufacturing fundamentals program Friday morning.

Participants go through an intensive twelve-week program consisting of education, work and life skill coaching, and an internship with a Macon-Bibb manufacturing employer. The ultimate goal is to attain industry-recognized credentials which will help applicants find careers in the manufacturing sector, according to the Macon-Bibb county press release.

Director of workforce development Terrilyan Hannah explains how the program helps participants go further in getting a job.

“First, we have many employers here in Macon-Bibb County and in middle Georgia that have a lot of jobs available, yet we’re still facing challenges in getting our those that need additional skills in the workforce- the people here, the people in this room, the people in the community- to connect with those opportunities,” says Terrilyan Hannah.

The final eight weeks places program participants in temporary, real-world employment. A training plan is developed for each person while employer partners supervise to insure the accomplishment of set goals.

Participants work full-time and are subject to the employer’s schedule, expected to meet the same standards of a new hire. They will apply theoretical learning from the first week while being educated in safety, process, teamwork, and production in a manufacturing environment.

While an offer of employment from the work site is not guaranteed, participants are awarded a job reference upon successful completion of the program, with some receiving invitations to apply. By the end of the program, participants have certifications and hands-on experience, helping them to compete in the workforce. Graduates will be equipped with the tools essential to launching a career in the manufacturing or a related sector, according to the release.